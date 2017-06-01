COMMENTARY: The real Blue Jays are back

How do you spell mojo?

B-L-U-E J-A-Y-S and they have some serious mojo going.

After a horrible April, the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping a sensational month of May turns into an incredible June… and beyond.

This team is now swatting the baseball like we’ve all seen over the last few seasons: with great regularity and immense power, hitting home runs in nine of their last 10 games.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Hey Blue Jays! TGIM, eh?

Coming off a series sweep of the pitching poor Cincinnati Reds, a three-game set in which Toronto scored 28 runs, the Bluebirds have pulled to within one game of .500, at 26-27.

An impressive stat given the Jays went an abysmal 8-17 in their opening month, second worst in franchise history.

So what has happened? Why the sudden turnaround?

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Blue Jays ‘still very much in it’

Getting healthy has been huge.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki haven’t missed a beat since returning from the infirmary last week.

J.A. Happ was solid in his return to the mound on Tuesday. Francisco Liriano is slated to come back on Friday and hopefully Aaron Sanchez isn’t too far behind.

Make it 8 wins in the last 9 games and a series swwweep! FINAL: #BlueJays 5, Reds 4 pic.twitter.com/pMZYY7BrUK — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 31, 2017

As well as the Jays have played over the last month Toronto has the talent on the field again to shift their game into another gear.

Look out New York, Boston, Baltimore and Tampa Bay, the real Blue Jays are back.