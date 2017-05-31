Saskatchewan Transportation Company comes to end of road

It’s the end of an era for the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC).

After almost seven decades, the province is putting the brakes on its bus service.

READ MORE: Judge rules against union in fight to save STC

The last passenger trips will be Wednesday night when a bus reaches Regina, Saskatoon or Prince Albert.

The closure was announced in the provincial budget in March, and since then, there’s been a lot of opposition to the move.

Earlier this month, the union that represents STC workers filed an injunction to stop the closure, but the judge threw the challenge out.

Don Cody, a former STC minister, says the closure will have a devastating effect on the north.

“People who are on pensions don’t have a lot of extra money, and they are the ones that need service,” Cody said. “They aren’t going to get it.”

Percy Legeboff says he depends on the bus service.

“I’m from the Yorkton area, from Pelly, and I’ve used the bus all my life,” said the 69-year-old.

READ MORE: Hundreds in Saskatoon protest provincial bus service cut

Anyone who has unused passenger tickets will be offered a refund, as long as the ticket holder applies for the refund by June 30.

Interim NDP Leader Trent Wotherspoon called it a dark day for Saskatchewan.

“It represents a real betrayal of Saskatchewan people by the Sask. Party. We’re calling on the premier to finally do the right thing, find some common sense, find some decency, and keep STC rolling.”

The government is hoping private companies will fill the void in the wake of the closure.