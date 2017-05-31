Politics
May 31, 2017 8:14 pm
Updated: May 31, 2017 8:28 pm

Decision to axe ‘City of Champions’ slogan hit Eskimos head coach ‘in the gut’

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas, who won two Grey Cups with the team, didn't mince words when he was asked how he felt about the City of Edmonton not bringing back the City of Champions slogan.

A A

Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is weighing in on the “City of Champions” discussion and he isn’t mincing words.

READ MORE: Edmonton city council votes against reinstating ‘City of Champions’ slogan 

Maas is a two-time Grey Cup champion with the CFL team.

He said Wednesday he was disappointed to see city council turf the slogan.

Story continues below

“I’m probably biased, having won Grey Cups here and feel part of an organization that’s very revered in the city, and I’m sure the Oilers will tell you the same.

READ MORE: Oilers playoff run ‘purely coincidental’ when it comes to efforts to bring back ‘City of Champions’ moniker

“To take down that moniker was a little bit heart-wrenching I think,” Maas said.

“It hits you in the gut a little bit when they take down something like that, don’t feel like you’ve earned that or you [don’t] feel like you’re that anymore.

“That’s the only reason you’d take that down, I believe, is that you don’t feel like you are the City of Champions anymore.”

“I thought it was a great thing for our city as far as pride and all that’s concerned,” Maas said.

READ MORE: Billboard campaign launched to bring back ‘City of Champions’ slogan

The city plans to unveil a new campaign later this year. Maas said he looks forward to hearing what that is.

READ MORE: Edmonton city councillors debate with 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen about ‘City of Champions’ slogan

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
City of Champions
City of Edmonton
Edmonton city council
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton slogan
Edmonton sports
Jason Maas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News