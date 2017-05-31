Decision to axe ‘City of Champions’ slogan hit Eskimos head coach ‘in the gut’

Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is weighing in on the “City of Champions” discussion and he isn’t mincing words.

Maas is a two-time Grey Cup champion with the CFL team.

He said Wednesday he was disappointed to see city council turf the slogan.

“I’m probably biased, having won Grey Cups here and feel part of an organization that’s very revered in the city, and I’m sure the Oilers will tell you the same.

“To take down that moniker was a little bit heart-wrenching I think,” Maas said.

“It hits you in the gut a little bit when they take down something like that, don’t feel like you’ve earned that or you [don’t] feel like you’re that anymore.

“That’s the only reason you’d take that down, I believe, is that you don’t feel like you are the City of Champions anymore.”

“I thought it was a great thing for our city as far as pride and all that’s concerned,” Maas said.

The city plans to unveil a new campaign later this year. Maas said he looks forward to hearing what that is.

