Teen found with gunshot wound in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
A shooting left one injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to Saskatoon police.
At around 2:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to a Pleasant Hill neighbourhood home in the 100-block of Avenue O South.
A teenager was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital by MD Ambulance.
Police officials said his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
