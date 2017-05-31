Teen found with gunshot wound in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

A shooting left one injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to Saskatoon police.

At around 2:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to a Pleasant Hill neighbourhood home in the 100-block of Avenue O South.

A teenager was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital by MD Ambulance.

Police officials said his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.