May 31, 2017 7:19 pm
Teen found with gunshot wound in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon police say a teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A shooting left one injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to Saskatoon police.

At around 2:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to a Pleasant Hill neighbourhood home in the 100-block of Avenue O South.

A teenager was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital by MD Ambulance.

Police officials said his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

