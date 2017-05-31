Prince Albert man charged with possession of child pornography

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged Warren Nelson Brown, 41, of Prince Albert with possession of child pornography and breach of a conditional sentence.

The ICE unit received a complaint of child pornography videos being uploaded to an online cloud storage account on Feb. 2. The investigation led police to a residence in Prince Albert.

The ICE unit executed a search warrant on April 19. Police seized a computer and storage devices. A forensic examination of the devices found they contained child pornography. Brown was arrested on Tuesday.

He made his first appearance in provincial court in Prince Albert on Wednesday. He will appear again on Thursday morning, and remains in remand.

Brown is the second man to appear in provincial court on child porn-related charges Wednesday. William Winsley, 54, of Eatonia, Sask., appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday on similar charges.