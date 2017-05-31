GolfBC championship teeing up to help Okanagan flood fight

The second annual GolfBC Championship is teeing off at Gallagher’s Canyon June 12 to 18.

This year the Mackenzie Tour PGA event will be donating a significant portion of the proceeds to Red Cross Kelowna flood relief.

“We are part of the community and making a significant donation to fight the flood is our way of helping Kelowna,” tournament director Hugh Vassos said.

