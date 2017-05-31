SGI wants new drivers to practice up before taking the driver’s road exam

SGI has kicked off a campaign encouraging new drivers to practice up before they take their exam.

During June, traffic enforcement is watching for new drivers and motorcyclists who disobey the restrictions of the graduated driver’s license (GDL) program.

“Over confidence is one, speeding, distractions. If they have too many friends or loud music in the car, it can be a definite concern or if they can’t leave that cell phone alone,” SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy said.

Between 2011 and 2015, drivers 19 and younger were seven per cent of the province’s motoring public, yet they accounted for 11 per cent of all collisions.

“Practice up. We want them to go through plenty of practice as they go through the GDL program,” McMurchy said.

“You can often tell the skills of the driver in the first few minutes,” SGI driver development director Shay Shpak said.

“A lot of people fail a road test, because they are not stopping completely, sort of that roll and go. Not shoulder checking, and not stopping behind the cross walk,” Shpak said.

Shpak said upward of 300 road tests are taken daily across the province. About 50 per cent pass on the first try.

“Often times it’s sadly about nerves, we don’t want our drivers to come in all nervous, that’s why we have an ask an examiner email,” she said.

She also said that people can relax during their exam.

“During the road test, one can have their music on, they can ask questions, they can engage in small talk. We just want them to relax.”

