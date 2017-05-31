Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Temperatures will stay seasonal Thursday and Friday.

Expect variable cloud with possible showers through Wednesday night and Thursday under a southwesterly flow.

Weak high pressure builds inland Friday with decreasing cloud. By Saturday, we will see warm and sunny conditions, but signs point to the return of more cloud with potential showers on Sunday.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 18 to 24C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla