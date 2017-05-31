Crime
Tisdale RCMP charge 2 with marijuana production, trafficking

A 34-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been charged with marijuana production after a search warrant was executed in Tisdale, Sask.

At around 7:50 p.m. CT on Monday, police were called to an incident involving two men at a home on 100A Street.

Tisdale RCMP officials said the investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Richard Syrenne, 34, and Ashley Rudiniski, 23, were arrested. They have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and production of marijuana.

Syrenne is also facing offences that include uttering threats, forcible confinement, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both were remanded into custody to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

The town of Tisdale is approximately 195 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

