Okanagan-Similkameen district losing top emergency official

After a nearly eight-year run with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), Dale Kronebusch, the emergency services supervisor, is retiring.

It comes during a tough time for the RDOS, as the region is overwhelmed with flooding, but plans for Kronebusch’s retirement were made far before that.

“My last day is June 15, 2017,” Kronebusch said in a statement to Global News. “I planned to leave the organization earlier in the year and was supposed to be after spring freshet.”

Kronebusch said he may be going into private consulting.

The RDOS is starting recruitment right away. In the meantime, community services manager Mark Woods, who is Kronebusch’s supervisor, will back-fill the role.

“Mr. Woods is a graduate of the Justice Institute program for emergency preparedness and has performed in that role prior to his promotion to the position he now holds,” according to a regional district spokesperson.

“The Regional District has a robust structure to support our citizens in the face of emergencies or disasters and we’re confident we’ll continue to be able to perform that role as we replace this important position.”

The RDOS said it has benefited from Kronebusch during his time with the regional district, and wish him well in whatever the future holds.