Saint John police look to protect themselves from fentanyl exposure

Authorities in the Maritimes continue to prepare themselves as the powerful opiod fentanyl establishes a foothold in eastern Canada.

The drug has been linked to hundreds of overdose deaths on the West Coast —and several right here in the Maritimes.

Police and others are suiting up to protect themselves from the harm that simple exposure to the drug can cause. The equipment includes gloves, mask, gown and goggles. Officers will be trained on how to properly protect themselves.

“They are pretty straight forward,” said Saint John Police Const. Jodi McCormack. “And also when an officer should maybe put the gear on.

“It’s not easily identifiable that that’s what you’re going to come in contact with, so you’re dealing with any of the street level drugs potentially could have fentanyl or some other opiate that is life threatening.”

Ambulance New Brunswick paramedics also have gloves, masks and gowns at their disposal.

“The paramedics are taught from day one to have self awareness and to be diligent in their personal protective regime,” said Eric Beairsto of Ambulance NB.

Beairsto is of the belief all first responders should have access to similar equipment.

“There’s lots of stuff out there,” Beairsto said. “Infectious diseases, hazardous materials.

“We absolutely have to put a barrier up between us and the environment and if we’re not safe we’re not providing good patient care as well.”

All Saint John patrol officers could be outfitted with protective equipment in the near future.