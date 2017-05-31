Squabbling schoolchildren interrupt U.K. campaign event

Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party opened its doors to schoolchildren on Wednesday, May 31, just over a week before the June 8 general election.

Party Leader Tim Farron took part in the mock debate where the children laid out their campaign platforms — from banning homework, to helping the National Health Service (NHS), to getting the U.K. back into the European Union.

It was all going well until three boys started hitting each other with their balloons.

The situation deteriorated when the remaining two, one of them quite teary, continued hitting each other with their balloons, prompting Farron to say: “This is why we leave Europe because our national inclination is to bash the flip [fight] at each other… in a lovely way.”

The Liberal Democrat Party, trailing significantly behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour party, have vowed to hold a second referendum on a final Brexit deal if it wins this month’s election on June 8.

In the party’s proposals, Farron said they would give Britons a say on the divorce deal struck with the European Union after two years of talks, saying a bad agreement would wreck Britain’s future.

The Liberal Democrats, once vilified for forming a coalition with the Conservatives, have gained slightly due to their anti-Brexit stance.