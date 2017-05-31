Nova Scotia RCMP charge 57-year-old man for stunting
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man for stunting after they allegedly caught a pickup truck speeding down Highway 104 on Wednesday.
According to police, officers observed the truck passing vehicles and travelling 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at 11:45 a.m.
RCMP have charged a 57-year-old male driver from Alberta with stunting, which brings with it a fine of $2,422.50
Additionally, the man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.
