Crime
May 31, 2017 3:56 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP charge 57-year-old man for stunting

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 57-year-old man with stunting

Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man for stunting after they allegedly caught a pickup truck speeding down Highway 104 on Wednesday.

According to police, officers observed the truck passing vehicles and travelling 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at 11:45 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for missing Nova Scotia teen

RCMP have charged a 57-year-old male driver from Alberta with stunting, which brings with it a fine of $2,422.50

Additionally, the man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
antigonish
Crime
Highway 104
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News