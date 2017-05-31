Convicted wife killer from Calgary granted more escorted passes from jail

A Calgary man who killed his wife more than 20 years ago will continue to get escorted passes from jail.

Wilfred Trohan is serving a life sentence for strangling his common-law wife, Joanne Kotyk, in their home in July 1995.

Her death happened after an argument between the pair, with the Parole Board of Canada noting that Trohan was “using alcohol heavily and abusing prescription medication” at the time of Kotyk’s death.

Trohan, 77, was first approved for escorted temporary absences in July 2001, with the most recent approval given in May 2016.

The parole board says he has completed about 450 of the passes thus far with no issues.

But some behavioural concerns have been noted, which led to a short-lived transfer from minimum- to medium-security prison in 2015.

Trohan’s case also made headlines in late 2014, when he hoped for early release.

Under previous rules, he could have applied for early parole after the first 15 years of his sentence. The rules changed in 2011, but no one told him.

READ MORE: Judge allows convicted wife killer from Calgary to apply for early parole

In early January 2016, Chief Justice Neil Wittman ruled Trohan’s Charter rights were violated, opening the door to a possible “faint hope” hearing. But according to the Crown Prosecutors Office, that next step hasn’t been taken by Trohan or his lawyer.

The most recent passes approved by the parole board will be for cultural and ceremonial purposes surrounding Trohan’s aboriginal background, as well as Alcohols Anonymous meetings, even though the board notes he has been sober for about 20 years.

“You are working hard on yourself, as well as assisting other offenders,” the board said in a written decision, obtained by News Talk 770. “Throughout the years, you have gained insight into your crime cycle and triggers that would cause you to falter.”

“These absences will assist in your reintegration into society while being monitored and supervised,” the decision read. “This will also demonstrate the ability to gain credibility toward future releases.”

Trohan is eligible for day parole in July and full parole in 2020.