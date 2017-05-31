Alberta math teachers get money to brush up their skills

Alberta teachers and those training to become teachers are now eligible to get cash from the province to upgrade their training. The government is launching a $1-million bursary program to pay for courses which they say will strengthen the knowledge, skill and confidence of those who teach math.

“Teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement and we want to support them in the classroom,” said education minister David Eggen.

Math-related teaching courses at ten post-secondary institutions are eligible for the bursary. Teachers will need to apply to be pre-approved for the money, and will receive $1000 for each class they take to a maximum of two classes.

“Supporting professional development for teachers is a cornerstone of this government’s actions to help improve students’ math skills, and I am pleased that teachers will be able to access a variety of learning opportunities throughout Alberta,” Eggen said.

Applications for the bursary open June 1, 2017.