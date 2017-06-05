josie fauteux
June 5, 2017 4:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows June 5 – 11

By News Talk 770 Calgary Newstalk770
A A

Mon, Jun 5

Hour 1: Suspense – Banquo’s Chair     X Minus 1 – The Sense of Wonder Ep. 48 
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 1     N/A

Tue, Jun 6

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – In Name Only     N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 2     N/A  

Wed, Jun 7

Story continues below

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Selling the House Next Door     The Whistler – The Cistern  
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 3     N/A   

Thu, Jun 8

Hour 1: Father Knows Best – Betty’s Screen Test     Dragnet – The Big Complex  
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Four is a Crowd Matter     The Silent Men – The Trans-Atlantic Push Ep. 5  

Fri, Jun 9

Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – Butch Minds the Baby     Wild Bill Hickok – Wild Bill’s New Deputy    
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Murder with Mushrooms     Theater Five – The New Order   

Sat, Jun 10

Hour 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – First Night Party     Amos & Andy – Bookends & Babies   
Hour 2: Jeff Regan – The Little Man’s Lament     Gunsmoke – Love of a Good Women  
Hour 3: Jack Benny – First Performance     Barry Craig – Case of the Barbershop 

Sun, Jun 11

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Open Range Ep. 8     Boston Blackie – Blackie’s Car Kills Woman  
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – WAC Commission for Fred Nitney’s Daughter 
Have Gun Will Travel – The Odds 
Hour 3: Casey Crime Photographer – Pick Up     Lights Out – Visitor from Hades 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
josie fauteux
News Talk 770
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
QR77
the shadow
those old radio shows

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News