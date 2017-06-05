Those Old Radio Shows June 5 – 11
Mon, Jun 5
Hour 1: Suspense – Banquo’s Chair X Minus 1 – The Sense of Wonder Ep. 48
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 1 N/A
Tue, Jun 6
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – In Name Only N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 2 N/A
Wed, Jun 7
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Selling the House Next Door The Whistler – The Cistern
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 3 N/A
Thu, Jun 8
Hour 1: Father Knows Best – Betty’s Screen Test Dragnet – The Big Complex
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Four is a Crowd Matter The Silent Men – The Trans-Atlantic Push Ep. 5
Fri, Jun 9
Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – Butch Minds the Baby Wild Bill Hickok – Wild Bill’s New Deputy
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Murder with Mushrooms Theater Five – The New Order
Sat, Jun 10
Hour 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – First Night Party Amos & Andy – Bookends & Babies
Hour 2: Jeff Regan – The Little Man’s Lament Gunsmoke – Love of a Good Women
Hour 3: Jack Benny – First Performance Barry Craig – Case of the Barbershop
Sun, Jun 11
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Open Range Ep. 8 Boston Blackie – Blackie’s Car Kills Woman
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – WAC Commission for Fred Nitney’s Daughter
Have Gun Will Travel – The Odds
Hour 3: Casey Crime Photographer – Pick Up Lights Out – Visitor from Hades
