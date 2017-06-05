Those Old Radio Shows June 5 – 11

Mon, Jun 5



Hour 1: Suspense – Banquo’s Chair X Minus 1 – The Sense of Wonder Ep. 48

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 1 N/A

Tue, Jun 6



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – In Name Only N/A

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 2 N/A

Wed, Jun 7



Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Selling the House Next Door The Whistler – The Cistern

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Thing that Cries in the Night Pt. 3 N/A

Thu, Jun 8



Hour 1: Father Knows Best – Betty’s Screen Test Dragnet – The Big Complex

Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Four is a Crowd Matter The Silent Men – The Trans-Atlantic Push Ep. 5

Fri, Jun 9



Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – Butch Minds the Baby Wild Bill Hickok – Wild Bill’s New Deputy

Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Murder with Mushrooms Theater Five – The New Order

Sat, Jun 10



Hour 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – First Night Party Amos & Andy – Bookends & Babies

Hour 2: Jeff Regan – The Little Man’s Lament Gunsmoke – Love of a Good Women

Hour 3: Jack Benny – First Performance Barry Craig – Case of the Barbershop

Sun, Jun 11



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Open Range Ep. 8 Boston Blackie – Blackie’s Car Kills Woman

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – WAC Commission for Fred Nitney’s Daughter

Have Gun Will Travel – The Odds

Hour 3: Casey Crime Photographer – Pick Up Lights Out – Visitor from Hades