Bob Layton editorial: No wonder some countries do not allow Kinder Eggs

From time to time, we hear about inmates doing drugs in prison, and listeners call to ask me how they get them.

Sometimes, they are thrown high over the fence and sometimes they are smuggled in.

Years ago, I spent a day with the inmates in Drumheller and a couple of hours with lifers at the maximum security facility, and I’ve met with ex-cons.

I asked about drugs, and in each case, they smiled and said, “They don’t really check the lawyers or the guards all that well.”

Indeed, there was an Edmonton lawyer a couple of years ago who went to prison for smuggling drugs to an inmate client in a Christmas card.

Sort of like bringing frankincense, gold and meth, but that’s not the most imaginative.

Bonny Maddaford, 45, is doing the next three years in prison.

She was a guard who smuggled marijuana, cocaine, tobacco and money to prisoners in an RCMP detachment in Saskatchewan.

Get this: the contraband was, she thought, cleverly hidden inside Kinder Eggs.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.