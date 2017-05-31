Another reminder to “Lock it or Lose it.”

A heads up from Halton Police.

They’re continuing to see a rise in thefts from unlocked motor vehicles.

On May 27, several thefts from autos were reported in Milton in the area of Thompson and Derry Roads.

Police have released a photo of a suspect attempting to enter vehicles in a driveway and another photo shows a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved with the thefts.

The vehicle is described as a silver 4 door hatchback.

The vehicle appears to have one black rim on the front driver side.

The suspect is described as male, white, tall, thin, shoulder length dark hair, tattoo on right upper arm and wearing light coloured t-shirt/ jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Cam Bokstein of the Milton Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825 -4747 ext 2484 or http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.