Bob Layton editorial: Tripping head first into a water fountain

I doubt we will ever put an end to the dangerous practice of distracted driving, and now add to that, distracted walking.

Stats coming out of the U.S. show pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities.

The experts say there are more cars on the road because of an improving economy and mostly reasonable gasoline prices.

At the same time, more people are walking for exercise or environmental reasons.

Then the two collide.

Drivers are watching their cellphones instead of the road, and pedestrians are doing the same thing.

We may laugh when a distracted pedestrian goes head first into a giant fountain, but some walk into traffic.

Others have fallen from a cliff or a bridge.

As pedestrian deaths climb, researchers say they are not surprised.

There’s no doubt we need to get tougher on the distracted drivers you see around you every day.

But, what about the people walking down the sidewalk with their eyes focused on their cellphones?

We don’t ticket them. Do we need to start?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.