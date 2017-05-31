Canada
Canadian hockey icon to headline Hamilton gala event

A Canadian hockey icon is coming to Hamilton to headline what’s being called a national gala event.

Carmen’s Group has called a news conference for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at FirstOntario Centre to announce its next event in its ‘An Evening With’ series.

All officials will say at this point is that the event will feature “a Canadian icon who is largely recognized as one of the world’s greatest athletes and one of our national treasures.”

Organizers say the gala event is in celebration of the anniversary of one of Canada’s greatest sports moments and will attract national attention for its historic significance during our nation’s 150th anniversary.

‘An Evening With’ events have raised more than $1 million since 1987, with this year’s beneficiaries being Food4Kids and Hamilton youth hockey programs.

