Saskatoon weather outlook: 30 degree heat for 1 day only!

30 degree heat kicks off June before changes move in heading into the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Clear skies, sunshine and a very high UV index continue on this final day of May with temperatures rising up from 6 degrees this morning into the low 20s before noon!

After a brief break from the breezy conditions on Tuesday, the wind has returned, but this time as a warm southerly one around 20 km/h with gusts upwards of 30 km/h.

Another stunning day filled with blue skies & sunshine…and it's already 20 degrees in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vFJQArXS03 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 31, 2017

And with this warm weather we welcome back the winds, but they're warm & southerly, now at 20 km/h. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/j0nMbzMOu0 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 31, 2017

Already up at 24 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon, 27 in Kindersley! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/QTdTcMom7I — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 31, 2017

Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the day with winds picking up to around 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h as we warm up to an afternoon high around 27 degrees.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies stick around tonight with winds easing back a bit as we fall back into low double digits.

Thursday

June kicks off on a hot note on Thursday with the core of the heat associated with an upper ridge over our area, helping warm us up into the 30s for the second time this year!

A trough of low pressure will sneak in as the ridge starts to move out later in the day, which will allow clouds to move in with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

South-southeasterly winds will also pick up to around 30 km/h with gusts into the 40 to 50 km/h range.

Friday

Unsettled weather sticks around to end off the work week with an upper trough pushing through and keeping us in the clouds with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Cooler air will slide in during the day as well with an afternoon high back into the mid 20s.

Weekend Outlook

We’ll see another windy start to the weekend with a cool northwesterly winds kicking in on Saturday around 30 to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h possible behind a system that moved east and out of the north.

There’s a chance of showers, particularly early in the day on Saturday before we may get into some sunshine later on with a mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 20s.

Aaron Suek took this Your Saskatchewan photo of a rare whooping crane with five sandhill cranes just west of Saskatoon:

