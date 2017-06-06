Bob Layton editorial: some airline experiences are worse than others

With all the airline trouble we’ve heard about this year, including a near riot in one place because of cancelled flights, my airport memory is pretty tame.

We were on the runway in Calgary and as we were preparing to depart they did a passenger count. Forty-two and we are ready for wheels up.

But, not so fast.

The attendant was right beside me and I could hear the voice on the other end of her walkie-talkie, or whatever it is. The voice said, “better count again, only 41 were cleared to board.”

“Sounds like we have a stowaway,” someone joked.

She counted again. Forty-two.

As the count began for the third time, we were told to get out our boarding passes. That was not convenient; some had put them in the overhead in their bag.

Still 42. Now what?

The walkie-talkie barked out, “is there someone names Sheldon aboard?”

Yes, there was and he said his boarding pass had been scanned. Apparently it had not registered.

We all got an apology for lifting off late, and a bonus, two bags of pretzels.

As we head for summer, pack some extra patience in your bag and let me know your airline experience.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.