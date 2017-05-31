Okanagan under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada (EC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan.

“There’s a strong probability of severe thunderstorms,” EC meteorologist Matt MacDonald said.

“We can expect heavy downpours, potentially small hail, pea to dime-sized and strong gusts of wind as well. Gusts up to 70 to 80 kilometers per hour.”

The latest forecast shows between five to 10 millimeters of rain is expected for Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna.

The storm action is forecast to start anytime from 2 p.m. onward, when the region starts to reach its daytime temperature highs. The low pressure system that is causing all this is expected to stick around until Thursday evening, meaning there could be another bout of storms Thursday as well.

Okanagan Lake rose another four centimeters in the last day. It’s continuing to break historic records with every rise, now reaching 343.15 metres. The highest the lake has ever been, according Environment Canada records in Kelowna, was 343.0 meters in 1948.

Emergency officials are still cleaning up from Tuesday night’s rain and wind storm.

“Crews across the Central Okanagan are assessing the condition of flood protection works and evaluating the need for repairs or additional measures,” according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations news release.