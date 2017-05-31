Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex seeks new CEO following abrupt departure of Steven Harrison

The chief executive of the Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex is leaving his post.

After 15 months on the job, Steven Harrison is abruptly stepping down.

Harrison’s final day with CMHA Middlesex is Wednesday, according to the board of directors.

Christine Sansom, director of intensive case management and clinical services, has been appointed interim CEO.

“I have confidence in Christine and the leadership team that is currently in place,” said board chair, Bill Chantler.

“I know that they will demonstrate our values of integrity and accountability throughout this transition and continue the agency’s work toward its vision.”

In a statement, the board writes:

During this transition period, it is the Board’s priority to find the best individual to lead, while maintaining a stable and effective organization. We will keep our stakeholder informed about our progress as events unfold.

No reason was given for Harrison’s departure.