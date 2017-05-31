Canada
May 31, 2017 1:30 pm
Updated: May 31, 2017 1:36 pm

NASA unveils revolutionary new mission to the sun

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to launch next summer and will come within four million miles of the sun's surface, facing heat and radiation unlike any other spacecraft in history.

A A

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.

The space agency announced the red-hot mission Wednesday at the University of Chicago.

Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun’s surface – right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.

The sun as seen by NASA\’s Solar Dynamics Observatory in May 2015.

Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA

The purpose is to study the sun’s outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.

The announcement came during a ceremony honoring astrophysicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

