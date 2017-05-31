Woman stabbed at Alberta Avenue apartment in north Edmonton

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries late Tuesday night after being assaulted at an apartment in north Edmonton’s Alberta Avenue area.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. to the building on 90 Street, between 118 Avenue and 119 Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

She was treated by EMS and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A parking lot around the three-story walk up could be seen blocked off with police tape.

Police said investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses to determine what may have led up to the aggravated assault.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, no suspects were in custody.