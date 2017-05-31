World
May 31, 2017
Updated: May 31, 2017 12:19 pm

Malaysia Airlines flight forced to return to Australia after disruptive passenger attempted to enter cockpit

By Staff The Associated Press

A Malaysia Airlines plane prepares to go onto the runway at Perth International Airport in this March 25, 2014 file photo.

Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images
CANBERRA, Australia – Malaysia Airlines says one of its flights was forced to return to Australia after a disruptive passenger attempted to enter the cockpit.

The airline said in a statement that Flight MH128, which was headed from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, turned back to Melbourne on Wednesday because of the incident.

It said the airplane landed safely and was parked at a remote bay at the airport awaiting the arrival of security personnel.

READ MORE: Flight MH370 officials say crash site could be north of search area

The statement gave no other details of the incident.

Flightradar24, an aircraft monitoring site, said on Twitter that other flights bound for Melbourne were diverted to other airports.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

