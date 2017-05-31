Handbook helps new Canadians learn about police and the law

Being a newcomer to a new land can be tough, with language barriers and cultural differences to adjust to. Even the weather can take its toll. But the Calgary Police Service is hoping a new handbook they’ve released will make it easier for new Canadians to become better acquainted with one part of our society – interacting with law enforcement.

“Often, people haven’t had positive interactions with police officers in their country of origin, which can happen for many reasons,” said Const. Garry Woods, a member of the service’s diversity resource team.

“These experiences can prevent people from interacting with police when they need help. We hope this booklet will help break down these barriers and help newcomers understand how the police in Canada operate.”

The handbook will cover topics including the rights people have when dealing with police, how to connect with police if help is needed, as well as basic information on driving laws, avoiding fraud and what to do about domestic violence.

The handbook will be available in seven languages including English, Spanish, Punjabi, Hindi, Arabic, Somali and Tagalog.

Digital versions are currently available on the Calgary Police Service website.