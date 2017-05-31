Alberta Health Services embracing World No Tobacco Day by raising awareness

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) is spending the day raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use.

AHS is holding a number of initiatives Wednesday to raise awareness about the health risks of tobacco use, including providing parents, teachers and health professionals with resources to assist in discussions with students and youth about the issue.

AHS will also share information at locations across the province, including the East Edmonton Health Centre and the Public Health Centre in Edmonton’s Northgate Centre.

“We want to use this opportunity to raise awareness of the personal benefits of staying tobacco-free and reducing the risk of those around us by keeping smoke out of our workplace, homes and vehicles,” health promotion facilitator Helen Ramsey said.

The province offers programs and services to help Albertans quit tobacco use including group cessation programs and one-on-one counseling.

Albertans can also receive help through online support. All services are free and available to all Alberta residents.

The annual World No Tobacco Day on May 31 has been in existence for over 20 years. It was established by the World Health Organization to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use.