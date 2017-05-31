Saskatoon Public Library laying off 20 staff
Layoffs were announced Tuesday at the Saskatoon Public Library.
A spokesperson for the union representing the 20 staff members who are losing their jobs said they are front-line workers.
“There are no management people,” Rhonda Heisler, with CUPE Local 2669, said.
A posting on the union’s website called it a terrible, stressful and saddening day for many.
Heisler said the layoffs affect the equivalent of 14 full-time positions.
She added that it’s also a blow to the union.
The local membership has 76 full-time staff, and 174 part time people.
Library officials said they had to make the cuts due to a budget shortfall.
With files from Doug Lett
