May 31, 2017 11:23 am
May 31, 2017

Saskatoon Public Library laying off 20 staff

Twenty front-line staff at Saskatoon Public Library are being laid off due to a budget shortfall.

Layoffs were announced Tuesday at the Saskatoon Public Library.

A spokesperson for the union representing the 20 staff members who are losing their jobs said they are front-line workers.

“There are no management people,” Rhonda Heisler, with CUPE Local 2669, said.

A posting on the union’s website called it a terrible, stressful and saddening day for many.

Heisler said the layoffs affect the equivalent of 14 full-time positions.

She added that it’s also a blow to the union.

The local membership has 76 full-time staff, and 174 part time people.

Library officials said they had to make the cuts due to a budget shortfall.

