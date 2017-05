An investigation by CJOB’s Greg Mackling and Brett Megarry revealed that there’s an inconistency in the way retailers charge for bottled water. There are rules and then there is what actually happens in stores. Greg Mackling joins Geoff Currier on 680 CJOB at 10:05 to explain the situation and we’ll ask you if we should be taxing bottled water at all. Listen live at player.cjob.com