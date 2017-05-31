West End crash sends 1 to hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating after a car crash in the city’s West End sent one person to hospital Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Toronto Street.
The driver’s side of one of the cars is crushed.
A section of Ellice Avenue between Victor Street and Beverley Street remain closed Wednesday morning as police investigate.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the person sent to hospital.
