West End crash sends 1 to hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after a car crash in the city’s West End sent one person to hospital Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Toronto Street.

The intersection at Ellice/Toronto is closed. Police on scene. #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 31, 2017

The driver’s side of one of the cars is crushed.

A section of Ellice Avenue between Victor Street and Beverley Street remain closed Wednesday morning as police investigate.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person sent to hospital.