May 31, 2017 7:21 am
Updated: May 31, 2017 7:38 am

West End crash sends 1 to hospital

Winnipeg police investigate after a crash on Ellice Avenue sends one to hospital.

Winnipeg police are investigating after a car crash in the city’s West End sent one person to hospital Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Toronto Street.

The driver’s side of one of the cars is crushed.

A section of Ellice Avenue between Victor Street and Beverley Street remain closed Wednesday morning as police investigate.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person sent to hospital.

Winnipeg police investigate West End crash that send one person to the hospital.

