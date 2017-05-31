Bob Layton editorial: belittling behavior on city council

So, most of city council (7 to 5) voted not to call us the City of Champions.

Some of them sure did not look like champions on council.

What should have been an intelligent discussion devolved into silly and insulting snickering and what Councilor Tony Catarina called belittling behavior.

It’s clear most of council does not care what you said in your many letters and emails and calls and public comments.

Even the billboards that went up in support and the time spent in creating a City of Champions video meant nothing to those who had already made their minds up to destroy something that means so much to so many.

As Champions supporter, Wilf Brooks said, “I’m tired of the issue being ignored by people who should respect it the most.”

Bottom line, council has the power and it does not matter to some of them what the people say.

To me, Edmonton will always be the City of Champions, except for those who wish to opt out.

Let me know what you think of how this was handled.