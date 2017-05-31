View full results
Canada
May 31, 2017 5:51 am

One person killed, another injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 10

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle/cruiser.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/FILE
Provincial police are investigating after a deadly collision on a highway in Chatsworth Township.

OPP say they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Grey County Tuesday evening, and arrived to find a tractor trailer and a white BMW involved.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they’re withholding the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 10 was closed between Grey County Road 40 and Hatten Drive, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

