Stouffville man charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police said officers have charged a 50-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault in west-end Toronto.

Police said the incident happened near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West on May 15.

Officers said the suspect went to the victim’s home and was welcomed in as the two were acquaintances. At some point later in the night, police alleged the man prevented the woman from leaving, sexually assaulted her and choked her until she was unconscious. The woman later regained consciousness and found the man asleep, at which point she escaped.

0530 15:25 Arrest In Sxl Asslt Invst, Won Rd/eglinton Ave W Area, Cl…y Be Or Victims https://t.co/UGyvj9Pv7q — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 30, 2017

Cleve Ferguson, 50, of Stouffville, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance to render unconscious.

He appeared in a Finch Avenue courtroom in North York on Thursday and remains in police custody.

Police said investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.