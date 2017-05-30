Nova Scotia election: PC candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin unseats Liberal Terry Farrell in Cumberland North

Progressive Conservative candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has defeated Liberal MLA Terry Farrell in Cumberland North.

Smith-McCrossin is owner of East Coast Holistic Health Ltd.

In 2013, Farrell won the riding with 39.74 per cent, taking the seat from NDP MLA Skabar. He was a backbench MLA in the Liberal government. The riding has also been held by the PCs.

The riding’s main population is the Town of Amherst. The riding also stretches east to Malagash and includes Pugwash.