View full results

Nova Scotia Election 2017

More
Politics
May 30, 2017 8:23 pm

Nova Scotia election: PC candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin unseats Liberal Terry Farrell in Cumberland North

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
A A

Progressive Conservative candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has defeated Liberal MLA Terry Farrell in Cumberland North.

Smith-McCrossin is owner of East Coast Holistic Health Ltd.

In 2013, Farrell won the riding with 39.74 per cent, taking the seat from NDP MLA Skabar. He was a backbench MLA in the Liberal government. The riding has also been held by the PCs.

The riding’s main population is the Town of Amherst. The riding also stretches east to Malagash and includes Pugwash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News