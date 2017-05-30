View full results
Environment
May 30, 2017 7:45 pm

Evacuation alert issued for properties near Kelowna’s largest creek

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Rising Mission Creek in Kelowna puts nearby residents under evacuation alert.

Dan Couch/Global News
Officials have issued an evacuation alert for properties near the mouth of Mission Creek in Kelowna.

It’s because of flood concerns due to the increasing creek flow, the high level of Okanagan Lake and expected wind gusts Tuesday evening.

The properties affected are:

From 3902 to 3994 Bluebird Road

From 3814 to 3848 Capozzi Road

From 3950 to 3970 Lakeshore Road

From 515 to 599 Radant Road

From 529 to 579 Truswell Road

From 3854 to 3896 Truswell Road

Under an alert residents should be prepared for an evacuation order.

Meanwhile, the latest Kelowna beach access to be closed is on Manhattan Drive in the city’s north end.

