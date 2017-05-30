Peachland Pier Project group grateful for $40,000 in new donations

A pair of donations is bringing a proposed wheelchair accessible public pier in Peachland closer to reality.

The Rick Hanson foundation has granted $26,000 to the project and Tolko Industries is contributing $14,000.

We’re all working to create a beautiful amenity for the people of Peachland and everyone living in and visiting the region,” said Peachland Pier Group president Eldon Kerbes. “With the gifts from the Rick Hansen Foundation and Tolko, we’ve turned the corner toward the home stretch.”

The pier is to be built next to Heritage Park.

“Accessibility is a vital ingredient for any liveable, enjoyable community. This pier will give everyone, including people in wheelchairs and walkers, a chance to better enjoy our beautiful lakeshore,” said Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin.

Kerbes says donors of $100 or more will be recognized on plaques on or near the structure.