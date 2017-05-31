Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
An unsettled weather pattern will be in store for a couple of days when an upper trough stalls over the Pacific.
This will result in a persistent southwesterly flow that will usher in clouds and showers with the risk of thundershowers today and tomorrow.
Signs point to a drier end to the work week on Friday with a weak upper ridge.
Today’s daytime high range: 18 to 25C
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
