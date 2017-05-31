COMMENTARY: What do Pens and Preds have in store for Game 2?

If Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is half as wild and wacky as the opener, we could be in for a doozy of a series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins struck first against the Nashville Predators on Monday night, winning 5-3. That’s despite blowing a three-goal lead in the first period.

And that’s after the Pens failed to record a shot on goal for 37 minutes, including registering a big fat donut in the second frame.

But the defending champions found a way to win that game, as all great teams manage to do more often than not.

That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh is invincible, though, far from it.

Nashville could have folded the tent after having a goal disallowed by an offside challenge and then falling behind the high-octane Pens.

But the boys from Smashville are a resilient bunch and fought back.

I like what I heard from Predators head coach Peter Laviolette after Game 1: “We hate the result but we’ll move forward.”

And that’s the key to winning a series, whether it’s the opening round or the final.

The team that can put the last game behind them, win or lose, and put 100 per cent focus on the next game will be the team that carries the Cup.

Bring on Game 2.