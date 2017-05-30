Canada
May 30, 2017 6:45 pm
Updated: May 31, 2017 8:10 am

Driver disobeys road signage, refuses to comply with Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a man disobeyed road signage and drove into oncoming lanes of traffic where street sweepers were working on Monday evening.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police said a 76-year-old man disobeyed road signage where street sweepers were working on Monday evening.

Officers had closed the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge to assist city crews when they observed a van driving into oncoming lanes of traffic just after 10 p.m. CT.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatoon changing city street sweeping approach for 2017

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by getting in front of it. At that point, the van rear-ended a patrol cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police involved in 2 stolen vehicle chases hours apart

Officers said the driver attempted to leave when they approached him by putting the stopped vehicle in reverse.

The driver was told to exit the van but he didn’t follow instructions. He was then taken into custody.

The man, who is charged with obstruction, is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Obstruction
Road Signage
Saskatoon Court
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Street Sweeping
Saskatoon Traffic
Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge
Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge Saskatoon
Street Sweeping

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News