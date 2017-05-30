Driver disobeys road signage, refuses to comply with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police said a 76-year-old man disobeyed road signage where street sweepers were working on Monday evening.
Officers had closed the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge to assist city crews when they observed a van driving into oncoming lanes of traffic just after 10 p.m. CT.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle by getting in front of it. At that point, the van rear-ended a patrol cruiser.
No injuries were reported.
Officers said the driver attempted to leave when they approached him by putting the stopped vehicle in reverse.
The driver was told to exit the van but he didn’t follow instructions. He was then taken into custody.
The man, who is charged with obstruction, is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.
