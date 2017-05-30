View full results
Canada
May 30, 2017 6:45 pm
Updated: May 30, 2017 6:52 pm

Driver disobeys road signage, refuses to comply with Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a 76-year-old man disobeyed road signage and drove into oncoming lanes of Saskatoon traffic on Monday night.

Saskatoon police say a 76-year-old man disobeyed road signage while street sweepers were working on Monday.

Just after 10 p.m. CT, officers had closed the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge to assist city crews when they observed a van driving into oncoming lanes of traffic.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by getting in front of it. At that point, the van rear-ended a patrol cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

Police officials said the driver attempted to leave by putting the stopped vehicle in reverse when officers approached him.

The driver was instructed to exit the van but wouldn’t be comply with officers. He was then taken into custody.

The man, who is charged with obstruction, is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

