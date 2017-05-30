Lethbridge police searching for missing man

Lethbridge police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Darrell Lendrum, 49, was last seen May 25 in Lethbridge.

He is described as approximately six feet tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said may be driving a white, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Alberta licence plate ZVT-633, travelling to the Pincher Creek, Waterton or Crowsnest Pass areas.

Officers had not been able to contact Lendrum as of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.