Saskatchewan Roughriders Rob Bagg showing he’s a leader

He’s a Grey Cup champion and mainstay in the Saskatchewan Roughriders offence, but receiver Rob Bagg, 32, is as determined as ever to prove he belongs.

“I believe in where I’m at physically and mentally in terms of being a football player. There’s no reason this can’t be the best season of my whole career, so first and foremost got to make the team,” Bagg said at training camp on Monday.

The focus on winning a roster spot each and every season is a big part of why the Queen’s University product has survived nearly a decade in Saskatchewan, through serious knee injuries, multiple coaching changes and more.

“There’s just too many talented football players in North America and Canada to ever feel like you don’t have to come in and work to earn your job. It’s a privilege to play professional football,” Bagg said.

With an attitude like that it’s no wonder Bagg has become a key piece of the Riders leadership puzzle.

“He likes to teach, kind of my extension of the coach on the field. Especially when there’s a lot of turnover it’s good to have a calming voice in the room and that is what Rob brings,” Riders receivers coach Markus Howell said at Saskatoon’s Griffiths Stadium.

Bagg’s leadership is a valuable asset to the Riders receiving corps, and right now that leadership is extremely valuable when it comes to draft pick Mitchell Picton who, like Bagg, is looking to navigate the transition from U Sports to the pros.

“There’s some incredible talent in this group. I mean I don’t think there’s a better guy in the league than Rob Bagg to learn from. I’m just trying to take it all in and get better every day,” Riders receiver Mitchell Picton said.

“I think the best thing that I can do for him is just show him that after 10 years I still love the game and that I believe that I still work as hard as I did when I first got here,” Bagg said.

The Roughriders training camp runs through June 14. Saskatchewan plays its first pre-season game June 10 at the new Mosaic Stadium against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.