Manitoba man stopped in Saskatchewan with large quantity of marijuana in vehicle

A 45-year-old Manitoba man is facing drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan.

At around 7:20 a.m. CT on May 25, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Hague, Sask.

Large quantities of marijuana, hashish, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized from the vehicle.

Dustin Mayer, of Snow Lake, Man., was arrested during the stop on Highway 11.

Rosthern RCMP officials said he has been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Mayer is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on June 13.

This investigation is ongoing.