Wind whipped waves may challenge Okanagan Lake flood protection measures

Flood proofing fortifications along the shores of gorged Okanagan Lake could be tested by expected windy conditions late Tuesday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says gusts up to 25 kilometres-an-hour are possible. Combined with the unprecedented high lake level, wave action could affect the flood barriers.

The lake rose two centimetres from Monday morning to Tuesday morning to 343.11 metres above sea level.

“The flow of Mission Creek is expected to increase over the next few days with the recent hot weather and rain in the forecast. The creek was flowing at 65 cubic-metres-a-second last night and is expected to stay at that rate for the next day or two,” states a release from the operations centre.

And there are warnings of health and safety hazards in water-logged areas.

Parents are advised to keep children out of dirty, shallow water.

Residents in flooded properties that have electrical service should be aware of the danger and use extreme caution.