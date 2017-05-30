Hundreds of trees removed in aftermath of Edmonton storm

The City of Edmonton is still cleaning up from last Wednesday’s storm that saw power outages and downed trees throughout the Capital Region.

As of Tuesday morning, 340 trees had been removed from areas across Edmonton, 190 of those from river valley trails.

The city said it’s received 1,560 notifications from Edmonton residents about fallen trees and branches since last Wednesday, when the storm ripped through the city.

Edmonton and the surrounding areas were slammed by strong wind gusts upwards of 100 km/h. Between 20 and 39 mm of rain fell in areas of the city.

Nearly 45,000 Fortis Alberta customers were without power at the height of the storm, primarily in the areas surrounding Edmonton, Red Deer, Strathmore, and in multiple pockets in central and northern Alberta.

EPCOR, the company that handles power within Edmonton, estimated 22,000 customers may have suffered outages during Wednesday’s storm.

