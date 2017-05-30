Attempted murder charge laid in altercation on Oneida Nation

An 18-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to an altercation between two people on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Sunday, police said.

Middlesex OPP said it was around 11 a.m. when they were contacted to assist Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police who had responded to the area of Fairgrounds Road at Oneida Round for reports of an unconscious male on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

READ MORE: Altercation on Oneida Nation sends 2 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance

Details about what transpired remain unclear, but police said the victim, identified only as a 30-year-old Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation male, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said he has since been upgraded to good condition.

A second person, an 18-year-old Chippewas of the Thames First Nation male, was found by police a short distance from the scene with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a London hospital with a police escort, and once released, was arrested by officers.

READ MORE: OPP say child who died in Oneida house fire sparked blaze

The man faces a charge of attempt to commit murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fail to comply with recognizance, police said. He appeared in court in London on Monday.

Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police are continuing to investigate the incident, provincial police said.