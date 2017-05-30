Nova Scotia election: Liberal Karen Casey re-elected in Colchester North

Karen Casey has been re-elected in Colchester North.

Casey was first elected in 2006. She served as education minister under the Liberal government. She was first elected as a Progressive Conservative but she crossed the floor to the Liberals in 2011. She won in 2013 with 61 per cent of the vote.

The Liberal incumbent faced strong criticism over her handling of the teachers’ contract dispute which led to the government introducing back-to-work legislation.

Prior to running for office, Casey was a former assistant superintendent in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board and a former principal.

Before she was elected, the riding has gone to Liberal and Conservative candidates.

The riding was created in 1978 and takes in the northern half of Colchester County with its boundaries including Tatamagouche, Debert and the Great Village.