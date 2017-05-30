Crime
May 30, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: May 30, 2017 3:25 pm

Quebec man accused of killing ex-girlfriend changes lawyers for second time

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Daphné Huard-Boudreault, 18, was beaten to death inside a Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment. Global's Amanda Jelowicki reports.

A A

A Quebec man charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend is once again changing lawyers.

Anthony Pratte-Lops, 22, released his two previous lawyers and a third set of attorneys presented themselves in court Tuesday.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being found in Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daphné Huard-Boudreault.

Daphné Boudreault was found dead inside an apartment at 422 Forest Street, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Amanda Jelowicki/Global News

Story continues below

Huard-Boudreault died in hospital on March 22 after being found injured in a home the couple used to shared in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, southeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Could Montreal-area police have done more to prevent death of Daphné Huard-Boudreault?

New defence lawyer Marion Burelle says he’ll have to study the evidence before determining what course to take, adding the next step is to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

Pratte-Lops will be back in court on July 18.

WATCH: Quebec woman killed shortly after seeking police help

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anthony Pratte-Lops
Daphné Huard-Boudreault
Marion Burelle
mont saint-hilaire
Montreal murders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News